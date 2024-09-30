The Merchants Trust Plc (OTCMKTS:MHTUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Merchants Trust Plc (OTCMKTS:MHTUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

The Merchants Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MHTUF remained flat at $6.18 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.18. The Merchants Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30.

The Merchants Trust Company Profile

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

