The Merchants Trust Plc (OTCMKTS:MHTUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Merchants Trust Plc (OTCMKTS:MHTUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
The Merchants Trust Price Performance
OTCMKTS:MHTUF remained flat at $6.18 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.18. The Merchants Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30.
The Merchants Trust Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The Merchants Trust
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Micron’s Blowout Results Pave the Way for Seagate’s Stock Surge
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Zeta Global’s AI Cloud: Your Secret Weapon for Massive Growth
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Up 90% and Still Running: On Holding Stock’s Remarkable Climb
Receive News & Ratings for The Merchants Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Merchants Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.