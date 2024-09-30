The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the August 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GRX opened at $10.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.06. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $11.24.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%.

Insider Transactions at The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

In other The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 29,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.52 per share, with a total value of $276,917.76. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,627,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,495,742.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have acquired 150,986 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,130 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the second quarter worth about $1,056,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 225,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 26.7% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 24,430 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,254,000.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

