The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) PT Set at $125.00 by National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a $125.00 price objective on The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DSGX. Scotiabank upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. CIBC upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $104.83.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $102.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.99 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.38. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $69.59 and a 12-month high of $105.12.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $163.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,602,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,864,000 after purchasing an additional 278,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,137,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,188,000 after buying an additional 40,897 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,116,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,764,000 after purchasing an additional 66,645 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,558,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,024,000 after buying an additional 81,263 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,134,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,807,000 after purchasing an additional 91,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

