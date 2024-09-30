Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Receives $61.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.90.

TEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Terex from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Terex from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Terex from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Terex from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Terex from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Get Terex alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TEX

Terex Price Performance

NYSE:TEX opened at $52.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Terex has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $68.08.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.10. Terex had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Terex will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

Insider Activity at Terex

In other news, Director Andra Rush bought 2,205 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.36 per share, with a total value of $119,863.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,995.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Terex by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 61,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Terex by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. FCG Investment Co lifted its holdings in Terex by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 6,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Terex by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Terex by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.