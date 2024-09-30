Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Tenax Therapeutics Stock Performance
Tenax Therapeutics stock opened at $3.49 on Thursday. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $61.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.60.
Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by $0.16. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenax Therapeutics will post -6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.
