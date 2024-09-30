Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.

TCMD stock opened at $14.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.44. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average is $13.43. The firm has a market cap of $337.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $73.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.62 million. Research analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,859,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,897,000 after acquiring an additional 788,535 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter worth $815,000. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter worth $8,687,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,183,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,135,000 after acquiring an additional 561,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $706,000. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

