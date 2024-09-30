Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Earns Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $135.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock.

STRA has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Strategic Education from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Strategic Education presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.25.

STRA opened at $92.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.56. Strategic Education has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $123.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.76.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.16 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Strategic Education will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.87%.

In related news, Director Viet D. Dinh bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.59 per share, for a total transaction of $477,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,711.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 2,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 330 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

