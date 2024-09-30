StockNews.com Upgrades Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) to “Hold”

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Franklin Street Properties Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of FSP stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $2.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.81. The stock has a market cap of $175.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.12). Franklin Street Properties had a negative net margin of 52.85% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $30.83 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Franklin Street Properties will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.
About Franklin Street Properties
Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.
