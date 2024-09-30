StockNews.com Upgrades Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) to “Strong-Buy”

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Donaldson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Donaldson Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $73.82 on Friday. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.12 million. Analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In other news, Director James Owens sold 5,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $373,765.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,111.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Owens sold 5,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $373,765.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,111.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy C. Becker sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $1,056,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,313.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,310 shares of company stock worth $8,092,999 in the last 90 days. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Donaldson

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,141,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,610,000 after buying an additional 544,008 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Donaldson by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,920,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,434,000 after purchasing an additional 367,705 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new position in Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth about $25,351,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,018,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,584,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,576,000 after buying an additional 256,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

