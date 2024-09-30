StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Agile Therapeutics Price Performance
AGRX stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90. Agile Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.58.
Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.58 million during the quarter.
About Agile Therapeutics
Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. It offers Twirla, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.
