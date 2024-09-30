StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Price Performance

AGRX stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90. Agile Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.58.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.58 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Agile Therapeutics

About Agile Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AGRX Free Report ) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 3.65% of Agile Therapeutics worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. It offers Twirla, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

