Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Short Interest Up 27.4% in September

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,600 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the August 31st total of 177,800 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Sterling Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBT opened at $4.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.19. The stock has a market cap of $241.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.53. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $6.01.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $34.28 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 60.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 26,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 883.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 74,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 67,101 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 5.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

