Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Short Interest Up 27.4% in September

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,600 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the August 31st total of 177,800 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Sterling Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SBT opened at $4.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.19. The stock has a market cap of $241.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.53. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $6.01.
Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $34.28 million for the quarter.
Sterling Bancorp Company Profile
Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.
