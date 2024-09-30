South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Short Interest Up 19.6% in September

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the August 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

South Star Battery Metals Stock Up 6.2 %

OTCMKTS STSBF opened at $0.40 on Monday. South Star Battery Metals has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.44.

About South Star Battery Metals

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It owns 100% interest in the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil; and 75% interest in the Alabama Graphite Project that cover an area of approximately 500 acres located in Coosa County Alabama, USA.

