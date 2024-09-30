South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Short Interest Up 19.6% in September

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the August 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
South Star Battery Metals Stock Up 6.2 %
OTCMKTS STSBF opened at $0.40 on Monday. South Star Battery Metals has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.44.
About South Star Battery Metals
