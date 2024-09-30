Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW) Short Interest Up 20.7% in September

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Solid Power Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SLDPW stock opened at $0.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.18. Solid Power has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.29.

Solid Power Company Profile

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

