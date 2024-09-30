Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Short Interest Update

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Singapore Airlines Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SINGY opened at $10.22 on Monday. Singapore Airlines has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $10.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77.

Singapore Airlines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.5132 dividend. This is a boost from Singapore Airlines’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Singapore Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 117.21%.

Singapore Airlines Company Profile

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, Southwest Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through The Full-Service Carrier, The Low-Cost Carrier, and Engineering Services segments.

