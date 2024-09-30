Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the August 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

MAXI stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.37. The stock had a trading volume of 16,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,744. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.23. Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $32.41.

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 53.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF stock. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF ( NASDAQ:MAXI Free Report ) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.48% of Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (MAXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide capital appreciation and income. The fund holds long Bitcoin futures, short-term debt instruments, and near-term equity index put or call spreads MAXI was launched on Sep 29, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

