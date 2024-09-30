Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) CEO Sells $353,303.25 in Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) CEO Virginia Drosos sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $353,303.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 775,345 shares in the company, valued at $78,829,326.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of SIG stock opened at $100.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.98. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $65.12 and a 52 week high of $112.06.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 29.90%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SIG shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 76,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after acquiring an additional 15,376 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 22,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,370,000.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

