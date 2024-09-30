SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the August 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SigmaTron International by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SigmaTron International by 26.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 11,070 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SigmaTron International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new stake in SigmaTron International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 23.85% of the company’s stock.

Get SigmaTron International alerts:

SigmaTron International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGMA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.74. 32,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.36. SigmaTron International has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $6.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SigmaTron International ( NASDAQ:SGMA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $81.14 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered SigmaTron International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SGMA

About SigmaTron International

(Get Free Report)

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.