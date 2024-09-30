Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Lowered to “Hold” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Siemens Healthineers to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Siemens Healthineers Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SMMNY opened at $29.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.00 and its 200 day moving average is $28.65. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $31.73.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

