Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Lowered to “Hold” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Siemens Healthineers to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers Price Performance
Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter.
About Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Siemens Healthineers
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Simon Property REIT: A Safe Bet for Growth and Steady Dividends
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.