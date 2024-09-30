Short Interest in Takara Bio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF) Drops By 14.2%

Takara Bio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the August 31st total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of TKBIF stock opened at $23.20 on Monday. Takara Bio has a 12-month low of $23.20 and a 12-month high of $23.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.20.

Takara Bio Company Profile

Takara Bio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in bioindustry, contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), and gene therapy businesses in Japan, China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company sells reagents and instruments, including genetic research reagents and testing kits; products related to coronavirus testing comprising in vitro diagnostics that detect viruses; analytical reagents; single-cell analysis systems; gene expression research reagents; fluorescent proteins series; genome-editing research reagents; iPS cell research reagents; and products for stem cell culturing and induction of differentiation under the TaKaRa, Clontech, and Cellartis brand names.

