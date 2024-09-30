Short Interest in Strong Global Entertainment, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGE) Drops By 18.2%

Strong Global Entertainment, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the August 31st total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SGE stock opened at $1.55 on Monday. Strong Global Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Strong Global Entertainment (NYSEAMERICAN:SGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter. Strong Global Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 38.86% and a negative net margin of 5.62%.

Strong Global Entertainment, Inc manufactures and distributes large format projection screens and custom screen support structures in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers eclipse curvilinear screens for use in theme parks, immersive exhibitions, and military simulation applications.

