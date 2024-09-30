Short Interest in reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE) Declines By 16.2%

reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 298,500 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the August 31st total of 356,300 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 142,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

NASDAQ:AIRE opened at $1.29 on Monday. reAlpha Tech has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $575.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.18.

reAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. reAlpha Tech had a negative return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 1,259.42%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in reAlpha Tech stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of reAlpha Tech Corp. ( NASDAQ:AIRE Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of reAlpha Tech as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

reAlpha Tech Corp., a real estate technology company, commercializes artificial intelligence (AI)-powered technologies. The company operates in two segments, Platform Services and Rental Business. The company offers and develops AI-based products and services to customers in the real-estate industry.

