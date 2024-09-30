Short Interest in MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLOW) Rises By 21.3%

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the August 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MicroCloud Hologram Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOLOW remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 121,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,035. MicroCloud Hologram has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06.

Get MicroCloud Hologram alerts:

MicroCloud Hologram Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

MicroCloud Hologram Inc provides holographic technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Holographic Solutions and Holographic Technology Service. Its services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems.

Receive News & Ratings for MicroCloud Hologram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroCloud Hologram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.