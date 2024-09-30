Short Interest in Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) Declines By 13.8%

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,534,500 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the August 31st total of 1,780,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 33.4 days.

Lundin Gold Trading Down 3.0 %

LUGDF stock opened at C$21.60 on Monday. Lundin Gold has a 12 month low of C$10.24 and a 12 month high of C$23.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.13.

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a $0.2002 dividend. This is an increase from Lundin Gold’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 3.99%.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

