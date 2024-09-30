Short Interest in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Decreases By 14.4%

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 476,500 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the August 31st total of 556,900 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Littelfuse Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $264.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.28. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $212.80 and a 12-month high of $275.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $558.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.35 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 32.07%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.75.

In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $81,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,295,683.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $81,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at $16,295,683.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,436 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total transaction of $353,284.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,522.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,328 shares of company stock worth $4,437,986. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,679,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,442,000 after buying an additional 17,119 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 13.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 501,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,179,000 after acquiring an additional 58,529 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 444,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,649,000 after purchasing an additional 10,406 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,244,000 after purchasing an additional 49,588 shares during the period. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,662,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

