Short Interest in Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GNGYF) Expands By 23.8%

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GNGYF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,236,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the August 31st total of 998,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Guangshen Railway Stock Performance

GNGYF stock remained flat at $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25. Guangshen Railway has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $0.31.

About Guangshen Railway

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation businesses in the People's Republic of China. Its passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

