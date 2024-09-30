Short Interest in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Declines By 18.3%

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 767,000 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the August 31st total of 939,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 479,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 6,233.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,199,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,395,000 after buying an additional 1,181,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,050,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after purchasing an additional 419,730 shares during the period. Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth about $5,850,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 694.2% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 239,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 209,093 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNK traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.32. The company had a trading volume of 85,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,220. The stock has a market cap of $826.08 million, a P/E ratio of 319.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $23.43.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Genco Shipping & Trading’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,266.67%.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

