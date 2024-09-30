Short Interest in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Decreases By 14.0%

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the August 31st total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 2nd quarter valued at $351,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 228.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 39,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Price Performance

NYSE LEO opened at $6.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.15. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Announces Dividend

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

