Short Interest in Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Decreases By 17.8%

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the August 31st total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 324.0 days.

Barry Callebaut Price Performance

Shares of BYCBF stock remained flat at $1,761.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. Barry Callebaut has a 1 year low of $1,330.00 and a 1 year high of $1,780.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,583.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,582.55.

Barry Callebaut Company Profile

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate and cocoa products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants, as well as personalization sheets.

