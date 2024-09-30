Short Interest in Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Decreases By 17.8%

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the August 31st total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 324.0 days.
Barry Callebaut Price Performance
Shares of BYCBF stock remained flat at $1,761.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. Barry Callebaut has a 1 year low of $1,330.00 and a 1 year high of $1,780.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,583.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,582.55.
Barry Callebaut Company Profile
