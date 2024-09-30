Short Interest in Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Decreases By 18.6%

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the August 31st total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 88.8 days.

Bankinter Stock Performance

Shares of BKIMF stock remained flat at $8.57 during trading on Friday. Bankinter has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $8.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.35.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

