Short Interest in Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Declines By 13.9%

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,100 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the August 31st total of 176,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 760.5 days.
Azimut Stock Performance
Azimut stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 344. Azimut has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $29.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day moving average is $25.93.
About Azimut
