Short Interest in Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Declines By 13.9%

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,100 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the August 31st total of 176,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 760.5 days.

Azimut Stock Performance

Azimut stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 344. Azimut has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $29.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day moving average is $25.93.

About Azimut

Azimut Holding S.p.A. engages in the asset management business. It distributes, manages, and promotes financial and insurance products in Italy, Luxembourg, Ireland, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Principality of Monaco, Switzerland, Singapore, Brazil, Mexico, Taiwan, Chile, the United States, Australia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Portugal.

