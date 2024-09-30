Short Interest in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Declines By 11.7%

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,890,000 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the August 31st total of 5,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other AvidXchange news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 37,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $297,055.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,453,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,421,212.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AvidXchange news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 37,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $297,055.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,453,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,421,212.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joel Wilhite sold 47,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $383,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 413,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,279,321 in the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVDX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AvidXchange by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new position in AvidXchange during the first quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in AvidXchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AVDX traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $8.11. The company had a trading volume of 183,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -54.13 and a beta of 1.01. AvidXchange has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $13.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.64.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AvidXchange will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVDX shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on AvidXchange from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered AvidXchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

