Short Interest in Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Decreases By 13.0%

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,800 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the August 31st total of 207,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 129.1 days.

Atos Stock Performance

Atos stock opened at $0.76 on Monday. Atos has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.46.

About Atos

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers advanced computing solutions; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation solutions; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; decarbonization solutions; digital consulting; digital workplace solutions; edge computing and Internet of things solutions; and modern applications and platforms.

