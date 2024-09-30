Short Interest in Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Expands By 14.4%

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 354,300 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the August 31st total of 309,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,543.0 days.
Asahi Group Stock Performance
Asahi Group stock traded down $28.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.10. The company had a trading volume of 40,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,391. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.71. Asahi Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10.
About Asahi Group
