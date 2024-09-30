Short Interest in Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Expands By 14.4%

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 354,300 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the August 31st total of 309,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,543.0 days.

Asahi Group Stock Performance

Asahi Group stock traded down $28.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.10. The company had a trading volume of 40,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,391. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.71. Asahi Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10.

About Asahi Group

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, and food products in Japan, Europe, Oceania, and Southeast Asia. The company offers alcoholic beverage products, including beers, non-alcohol beer, new genre, wines, shochu, whiskey and spirits, ready-to-drink beverages, ciders, and happoshu products.

