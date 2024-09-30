Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SAND. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.25.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:SAND opened at $6.09 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $6.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $41.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.50 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 17.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

