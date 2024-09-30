RXO (NYSE:RXO) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Susquehanna

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a negative rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of RXO from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of RXO from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of RXO in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RXO from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of RXO from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RXO presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.67.

Shares of RXO stock opened at $27.53 on Thursday. RXO has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $32.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day moving average of $24.17.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $930.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.14 million. RXO had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RXO will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of RXO by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,869,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,489,000 after purchasing an additional 93,885 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in RXO by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,646,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,871,000 after acquiring an additional 66,757 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in RXO in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,250,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in RXO by 433.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 56,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 45,510 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in RXO in the 1st quarter valued at about $542,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

