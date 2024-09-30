Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR) Short Interest Down 12.9% in September

Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the August 31st total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Richtech Robotics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Richtech Robotics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 108,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Richtech Robotics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Richtech Robotics alerts:

Richtech Robotics Stock Performance

Shares of RR stock opened at $0.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.24. Richtech Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Richtech Robotics Company Profile

Richtech Robotics ( NASDAQ:RR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Richtech Robotics Inc develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Richtech Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richtech Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.