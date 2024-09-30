Richard Wait Sells 20,000 Shares of Reitmans Limited (TSE:RET) Stock

Reitmans Limited (TSE:RET – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Richard Wait sold 20,000 shares of Reitmans stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.50, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00.

Richard Wait also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Richard Wait sold 23,800 shares of Reitmans stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.30, for a total transaction of C$54,740.00.

Reitmans Stock Down 3.6 %

RET stock opened at C$0.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.87. Reitmans Limited has a 12-month low of C$0.18 and a 12-month high of C$3.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.27.

Reitmans Company Profile

Reitmans (Canada) Limited primarily engages in the retail of women's wearing apparel in Canada. Its products include shirts, blouses, pants, dresses, skirts, sweaters, outerwear, activewear, lingerie, and accessories. The company also offers apparel for men. It serves customers through retail and e-commerce channels, under the Reitmans, Addition Elle, Penningtons, RW & CO., Thyme Maternity, and Hyba brand names.

