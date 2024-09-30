Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 2nd

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

Republic Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 22 years. Republic Services has a dividend payout ratio of 33.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Republic Services to earn $6.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.1%.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $199.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.47. The company has a market capitalization of $62.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $140.23 and a 12 month high of $208.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Analysts predict that Republic Services will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,832.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Republic Services from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Republic Services from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

