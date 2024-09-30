Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Stock Performance

Shares of REED opened at $1.39 on Thursday. Reed’s has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $11.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.47 million. Equities research analysts predict that Reed’s will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

