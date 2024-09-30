Raymond James Begins Coverage on LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ)

Raymond James began coverage on shares of LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of LENZ Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LENZ Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.40.

LENZ Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of LENZ opened at $24.04 on Friday. LENZ Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.07 and a 52-week high of $29.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.89.

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LENZ Therapeutics will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LENZ Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in LENZ Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in LENZ Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in LENZ Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in LENZ Therapeutics by 265.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 12,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

LENZ Therapeutics Company Profile

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

