Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,142,100 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the August 31st total of 2,586,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 51.5 days.
Quebecor Price Performance
QBCRF stock opened at $25.95 on Monday. Quebecor has a 1-year low of $19.79 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.40.
About Quebecor
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Quebecor
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Simon Property REIT: A Safe Bet for Growth and Steady Dividends
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.