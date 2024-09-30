Precision Optics Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:POCI) Short Interest Up 25.7% in September

Precision Optics Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the August 31st total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precision Optics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Precision Optics stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Precision Optics Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:POCI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Precision Optics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 13.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision Optics Price Performance

Shares of POCI stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.61. The company had a trading volume of 216 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 0.16. Precision Optics has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $6.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average is $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Precision Optics Company Profile

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.

