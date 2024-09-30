Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Price Target Raised to $117.00

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $115.00 to $117.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Popular from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Popular in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Hovde Group increased their price target on shares of Popular from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.22.

Get Popular alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BPOP

Popular Stock Performance

BPOP stock opened at $98.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.78. Popular has a one year low of $59.27 and a one year high of $105.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.47.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.38. Popular had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Popular will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

Popular Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Popular

In other Popular news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 5,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $577,499.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,387.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Popular

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Popular by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,465,000 after buying an additional 15,710 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Popular by 3.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 294,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Popular by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 282,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,898,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter worth approximately $809,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Popular by 249.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 32,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 23,436 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Popular Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.