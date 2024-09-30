PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Short Interest Down 32.7% in September

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the August 31st total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 218.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 22.3% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 328,504 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 59,921 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.21. 139,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,644. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.87. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $6.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

