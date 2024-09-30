Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Insider Buys £25,139.52 in Stock

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Free Report) insider Nigel S. Terrington purchased 3,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 774 ($10.36) per share, for a total transaction of £25,139.52 ($33,662.99).

Paragon Banking Group Price Performance

PAG stock opened at GBX 777 ($10.40) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.79. The company has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 1,177.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.52. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 439.18 ($5.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 868 ($11.62). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 764.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 737.45.

Get Paragon Banking Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 875 ($11.72) price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Lending and Commercial Lending. The Mortgage Lending segment offers buy-to-let mortgages, as well as includes owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages. The Commercial Lending segment comprises SME lending, such as hire purchase, and finance and operating leases; and provides development finance, motor finance, structured lending, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.