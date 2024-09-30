Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Price Performance

Shares of OXBR stock opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.01. Oxbridge Re has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $3.72.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oxbridge Re

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

In other Oxbridge Re news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $35,327.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $36,005.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 269,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,463.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,433 shares of Oxbridge Re stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $35,327.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 292,420 shares in the company, valued at $903,577.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,154 shares of company stock valued at $89,725 in the last ninety days. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.25% of Oxbridge Re worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

Read More

