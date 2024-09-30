Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Price Performance
Shares of OXBR stock opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.01. Oxbridge Re has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $3.72.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at Oxbridge Re
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxbridge Re
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.25% of Oxbridge Re worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Company Profile
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Oxbridge Re
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Simon Property REIT: A Safe Bet for Growth and Steady Dividends
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.