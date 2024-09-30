Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the August 31st total of 3,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock.

Orchid Island Capital Stock Up 0.9 %

Orchid Island Capital Dividend Announcement

Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $8.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.41. Orchid Island Capital has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $9.08. The company has a market capitalization of $588.56 million, a PE ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 1.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -271.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orchid Island Capital

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $4,364,000. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the second quarter worth about $3,194,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 266.8% during the 1st quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 459,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 334,002 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,791,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 498,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 99,713 shares during the period. 32.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Further Reading

