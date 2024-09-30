Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) Short Interest Update

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the August 31st total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 551,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roumell Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Opera by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 376,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 236,870 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Opera by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 17,242 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Opera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,103,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Opera by 56.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Opera by 2,428.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 35,824 shares during the last quarter. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Opera alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Opera from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Opera Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPRA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.15. The stock had a trading volume of 36,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,074. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Opera has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $17.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.99.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $109.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.65 million. Opera had a net margin of 40.85% and a return on equity of 19.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Opera will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Opera

(Get Free Report)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.