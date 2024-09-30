Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.33.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $96.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.15. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $104.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $578.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 7,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $750,293.28. Following the sale, the president now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,296.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 7,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $750,293.28. Following the sale, the president now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,296.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $224,278.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,592.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,421. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $136,978,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 953.2% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 566,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,637,000 after acquiring an additional 512,928 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 199.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 560,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,981,000 after acquiring an additional 372,914 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,103,000 after purchasing an additional 343,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,761,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,459,000 after purchasing an additional 184,864 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

