Nxera Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOLTF) Short Interest Update

Nxera Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOLTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,006,700 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the August 31st total of 2,405,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20,067.0 days.

Nxera Pharma Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SOLTF opened at $9.15 on Monday. Nxera Pharma has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $13.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.74.

Nxera Pharma Company Profile

Nxera Pharma Co, Ltd. develops and sells biopharmaceutical products in Japan, Switzerland, the United States, Bermuda, and the United Kingdom. Its product portfolio products include Ultibro/Breezhaler and Seebri/Breezhaler for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; Enerzair and Breezhaler for the treatment of asthma; ORAVI, a novel formulation for the treatment of oropharyngeal candidiasis; and PIVLAZ for the treatment of cerebral vasospasm indications.

